Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock Heads Higher on Q4 Earnings Beat

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI ) stock was up on Tuesday following an earnings beat for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Darden Restaurants, Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.18. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.10 reported in the same period of the year prior. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.15 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.93 billion. This is up from its revenue of $1.79 billion that was reported during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. DRI’s revenue for the quarter also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.87 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. reported operating income of $170.20 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. The restaurant company’s operating income from the same time last year was $185.10 million.

Net earnings reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. in its fiscal first quarter of 2017 was $123.80 million. This is a drop from the net earnings of $139.60 million that DRI reported in the same period of the previous year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. also announced its guidance for fiscal 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $4.38 to $4.50. Wall Street is expecting DRI to report earnings per share of $4.43 in fiscal 2018.

Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Board of Directors are also increasing its quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend is going up by 12.5% to 63 cents per share. This dividend will be payable on Aug. 1, 2017 to shareholders that are on record as of July 10, 2017.

DRI stock was up 4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 30% year-to-date.

