Diversify from FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock to Win in Cybersecurity

Every year, internet security firm Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) issues an internet security threat report. The current edition is, as usual, chock full of insightful data as to just how prevalent internet attacks are becoming. It details that 7.1 billion identities have been compromised online over the past eight years. In 2016, 15 breaches occurred that exposed more than 10 million identities each.

Security breaches are more than just threats and cost both businesses and individuals large sums. Cybersecurity solutions provider FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) represents a pure play way for investors to invest in the growing need to improve internet and related digital security. Based on sales growth since its founding in 2004, the firm is a bona fide success. But when looking at profits, FireEye has work to do.

FireEye’s sales have gone from a mere $12 million in 2010 to above $700 million last year. Annual billings, which include sales made and deferred revenue, exceeded $800 million last year. A migration to a subscription model also appears to be gaining traction.

Yet profitability remains an issue. FireEye has yet to record a year of positive earnings, though it did report some positive operating cash flow back in 2015. To try and stem the steady stream of losses, management is working hard to cut costs and migrate to an operating model where it sells a more comprehensive security solution through the cloud.

So far, other software firms that have migrated to subscription models (Adobe and Autodesk come to mind) have seen steady and recurring sales.

If all goes well, FireEye hopes to reach profitability by the fourth quarter of this year. But for the full year, analysts still expect negative earnings of 30 cents per share. If things go really well, FireEye could break even during 2018, though the current loss is expected to be 4 cents per share.

The lack of sustainable profits to me suggests that proving internet security works to clients is easier said than done. It appears that large-scale attacks on computer networks, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks where crooks hijack a computer and literally demand a ransom to leave, are relatively easy and cheap to carry out.

