Domino’s to Stream ‘Ferris Bueller’ on Facebook

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is streaming the 1980s classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off this weekend for free.

While the Domino’s page is limited to ordering pizza and browsing the company’s menu, its Facebook page now has a new element that will encourage consumers to visit it.

As part of a series that will see Domino’s stream a number of movies over the coming weekends, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be streamed on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET on the social media site.

The move is more than a publicity stunt as it could help customers get very cheap pizza. Here’s how it works: the more people who watch the film on the site, the higher the discount Domino’s will offer to its customers.

The tech-savvy pizza chain chose Ferris Bueller in honor of the film’s 31st anniversary. Starring Matthew Broderick, the film has become a cult classic over the years.

The coming-of-age movie tells the tale of a high school student who pretends to be sick in order to skip school and go on a joy ride with his girlfriend and best friend in an attempt to add some excitement to their monotonous lifestyle.

If you haven’t seen it and you’re hungry, take advantage of Domino’s deal for a Sunday night to remember.

DPZ stock fell 0.4% Thursday afternoon.