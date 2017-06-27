If you like turnaround plays, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) is certainly a candidate. But because BlackBerry faces real challenges ahead, I suggest you show restraint and consider a way to play BBRY stock without buying the stock.

BlackBerry — the original smartphone manufacturer that was upended by the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) — is trying for a second act in a handful of today’s growth markets, ranging from software solutions to licensing and intellectual property.

There’s nothing wrong with that, right?

The bad news is that, based on last Friday’s disappointing top and bottom lines, if a successful turnaround is going to take hold, it will require much stronger future results than what BlackBerry’s Q1 report showed.

I’ll let readers sift through those details and decide for themselves. But based on the initial 12% price drop following BlackBerry’s report, other investors appeared to collectively agree that BBRY stock still is very much a work in progress.

There could be good news in all of this, however. If we’re to believe charts are leading indicators of future business success, despite the hard bout of selling pressure, all is not lost for BlackBerry bulls.

BlackBerry’s Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge This past Friday’s initial reaction didn’t look good on paper. But BlackBerry’s earnings report did have the effect of forcing BBRY stock to test near a key support zone.

So far, the chart action has been net positive.

The provided weekly chart of BBRY stock shows an area of price congestion that’s defined by a few key price pivots. There also are a couple Fibonacci supports wedged in this zone from about $8.50 to $9.25 — and for all intents and purposes, the 200-day simple moving average.

Technically, Monday’s daily price action confirmed a successful challenge of support by putting together a bullish engulfing candlestick. In our opinion, the price is enough to consider a bullish play in BlackBerry, but without getting carried away.

Let’s look at the trade.

