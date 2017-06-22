Elon Musk Mars Plan: Colonize the Planet With 1 Million People by 2062

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and SpaceX, wants to have a city on Mars this century.

While speaking about his plans for Mars, the billionaire said that he believes there can be a city of 1 million people on the planet in the next 40 to 100 years. He says this could be possible by using ships that can take 100 to 200 people per trip to the planet.

Elon Musk also believes that he can lower the price of travelling to Mars. As it is now, the cost to send a single person to Mars is $10 billion. However, Musk believes that his company can reduce that cost to $100,000 per person.

Elon Musk is excited about the plans and hopes to setup a full city on Mars. This would include shops, factories and refilling stations for spaceships. He even went so far as to say he wants to die on Mars, but not on impact, reports The Telegraph.

Elon Musk believes that it is vital for humans to move to Mars. The SpaceX and Tesla Inc CEO claims that humanity will face a “doomsday event” someday and it will wipe the species out if they are restricted to just one planet. He plans to have the first manned flight to Mars ready by 2023.

While a full city on Mars won’t be around until at least 2062, Elon Musk has been doing well with SpaceX. The company has performed several successful tests for its Falcon 9 rocket over the last few years. It also recently used the rocket to launch a satellite into orbit.