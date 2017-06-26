Don’t Buy Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Stock for Income, Sell It!

If you’re attracted to Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ) for the income potential, look elsewhere — namely a put credit spread strategy on ETP. Let me explain.

Let’s cut to the chase as it relates to most investors looking at ETP stock. Energy Transfer Partners has a very alluring dividend of nearly 11%, which it distributes to unit holders. Bottom line, it’s the type of payout which is going to attract investors interested in income in a low-rate environment.

Now, if Energy Transfer Partners was simply a stock, I’d be more than a bit skeptical of the yield. In fact, typically I’d run in the other direction, especially if I came across an analyst or other investor offering a well-thought out list of reasons why this time is different.

But ETP is an MLP, or Master Limited Partnership. Ultimately, MLP’s are designed to distribute their available cash to unit holders and in the process, offer significant tax advantages.

On the other hand, MLP’s like ETP have a very complex business structure. They’re also generally riskier than ordinary dividend stocks whose payouts rely on earnings growth and despite the favorable income spread have endured long periods of market underperformance.

Net, net I’m not entirely convinced by ETP stock as an income machine, and in reviewing the price chart, I’d say I may be more of a concerned contrarian.

ETP Stock Weekly Chart

Looking at the weekly chart of ETP, there is some supportive price and volume evidence for investors wanting to initiate a long stock position.

Specifically, a hammer candlestick positioned outside the lower Bollinger Band and massive overall volume the last several weeks as shares dropped in price suggest a bullish reversal in ETP could be close by.

Having said that and as stated above, I’m an unconvinced contrarian. My concern rests with two broken 62% retracement levels. A general rule favored among technical traders is if the 62% support level fails to hold, the likelihood of a full 100% retracement is increased.

