Ex-Dividend Reminders Include AVX Corporation (AVX) and Methanex Corporation (USA) (MEOH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX ), Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: MEOH ), and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends 6/14/17.

AVX will pay its quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share on 6/30/17, Methanex will pay its quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on 6/30/17, and PolyOne will pay its quarterly dividend of 13.5 cents per share on 7/7/17.

As a percentage of AVX’s recent stock price of $16.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of AVX to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when AVX shares open for trading on 6/14/17. Similarly, investors should look for MEOH to open 0.70% lower in price and for POL to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVX, MEOH, and POL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for AVX, 2.81% for Methanex, and 1.40% for PolyOne.

