Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), Bob Evans Farms Inc (BOBE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: ETA ), Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE ), and Spire Inc (NYSE: SR ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/8/17.

Brinker International will pay its quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on 6/29/17, Bob Evans Farms will pay its quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on 6/26/17, and Spire will pay its quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share on 7/5/17.

As a percentage of EAT’s recent stock price of $40.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Brinker International to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when EAT shares open for trading on 6/8/17.

Similarly, investors should look for BOBE to open 0.48% lower in price and for SR to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EAT, BOBE, and SR, showing historical dividend growth.

Brinker International, Inc. :

Bob Evans Farms Inc :

Spire Inc :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Brinker International, 1.91% for Bob Evans Farms, and 2.95% for Spire.

