Ex-Dividend Reminders Incluse Prologis Inc (PLD) and and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) , Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD ), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/12/17.

Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on 6/29/17, Prologis will pay its quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share on 6/30/17, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will pay its quarterly dividend of 6.5 cents per share on 7/5/17.

As a percentage of DEA’s recent stock price of $20.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 6/12/17.

Similarly, investors should look for PLD to open 0.78% lower in price and for HPE to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEA, PLD, and HPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.81% for Easterly Government Properties, 3.12% for Prologis, and 1.53% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

