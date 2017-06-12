Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Knoll Inc (KNL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL ), Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE ), and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/13/17.

Knoll will pay its quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on 6/30/17, CAE will pay its quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share on 6/30/17, and Iron Mountain will pay its quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share on 7/3/17.

As a percentage of KNL’s recent stock price of $21.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Knoll to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when KNL shares open for trading on 6/13/17.

Similarly, investors should look for CAE to open 0.48% lower in price and for IRM to open 1.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KNL, CAE, and IRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Knoll, 1.94% for CAE, and 6.63% for Iron Mountain.

