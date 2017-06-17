Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Meridian Bancorp, Inc (EBSB) Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Meridian Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: ABSB ), Seagate Technology PLC (NYSE: STX ) and Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/19/17.

Meridian Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share on 7/5/17, Seagate Technology will pay its quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share on 7/5/17, and Sabre will pay its quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share on 6/30/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of EBSB’s recent stock price of $17.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Meridian Bancorp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when EBSB shares open for trading on 6/19/17.

Similarly, investors should look for STX to open 1.53% lower in price and for SABR to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBSB, STX, and SABR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Meridian Bancorp Inc :

Seagate Technology plc :

Sabre Corp :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Meridian Bancorp, 6.14% for Seagate Technology and 2.48% for Sabre.

More From InvestorPlace