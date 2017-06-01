Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Potlatch Corporation (PCH), Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Potlatch Corporation (NYSE: PCH ), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC ), and CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/5/17.

Potlatch will pay its quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share on 6/30/17, Symantec will pay its quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share on 6/21/17, and CSG Systems will pay its quarterly dividend of 19.75 cents per share on 6/22/17.

As a percentage of PCH’s recent stock price of $45.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Potlatch Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when PCH shares open for trading on 6/5/17. Similarly, investors should look for SYMC to open 0.25% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCH, SYMC, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for Potlatch, 0.99% for Symantec, and 1.97% for CSG Systems.

