Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) and CubeSmart (CUBE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF ), CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE ), and DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DFT ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/29/17.

Raymond James Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on 7/17/17, CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on 7/17/17, and DuPont Fabros Technology will pay its quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on 7/17/17.

As a percentage of RJF’s recent stock price of $78.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Raymond James Financial to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when RJF shares open for trading on 6/29/17.

Similarly, investors should look for CUBE to open 1.09% lower in price and for DFT to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RJF, CUBE, and DFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Raymond James Financial Incorporated :

CubeSmart :

DuPont Fabros Technology :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Raymond James Financial, 4.38% for CubeSmart, and 3.08% for DuPont Fabros Technology.

