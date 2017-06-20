Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO ),Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM ), and Convergys Corp (NYSE: CVG ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/21/17.

Thor Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on 7/12/17, Philip Morris International will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 7/11/17, and Convergys will pay its quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share on 7/7/17.

As a percentage of THO’s recent stock price of $105.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Thor Industries to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 6/21/17.

Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 0.85% lower in price and for CVG to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, PM, and CVG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. :

Philip Morris International Inc :

Convergys Corp :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Thor Industries, 3.41% for Philip Morris International, and 1.64% for Convergys.

