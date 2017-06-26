Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AUY ), FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC ), and Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 6/28/17.

Yamana Gold will pay its quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on 7/14/17, FMC will pay its quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share on 7/20/17, and Amdocs will pay its quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on 7/14/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of AUY’s recent stock price of $2.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Yamana Gold to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AUY shares open for trading on 6/28/17.

Similarly, investors should look for FMC to open 0.22% lower in price and for DOX to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUY, FMC, and DOX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yamana Gold Inc :

FMC Corp. :

Amdocs Ltd. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Yamana Gold, 0.88% for FMC, and 1.36% for Amdocs.

More From InvestorPlace