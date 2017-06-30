Beware Exploding Fidget Spinners: What to Know

First it was the Samsung Galaxy S7, now there are exploding fidget spinners.

It seems as if we can’t truly be safe with our technology nowadays as one of the most popular devices of the year is exploding on people’s hands, much like the aforementioned smartphone that raised hell in airplanes and down the street. Exploding fidget spinners are the latest fire hazard out there.

The gadget has been popular for those who fidget, as it allows you to occupy your hands so you can hunker down and work. There have been at least two cases of exploding fidget spinners.

These Bluetooth-enabled devices burst into flames while charging, not harming anyone. In both cases — a mother in Michigan and one in Alabama — the fidget spinners were connected to an outlet, which melted the devices and lit them aflame.

The Alabama mother was about to leave the house when her son yelled out about a fire in the house. Sure enough, the exploding fidget spinner caused a small fire in the house.

She charged the device for less than 45 minutes before the defect happened. The mother attempted to look for the manufacturer’s name on the device, but only found a “Made in China” label.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement that asked people not to charge the devices overnight under any circumstances.