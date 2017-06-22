Exploding Whipped Cream Canister Killed Popular Instagram Model

An exploding whipped cream canister resulted in the death of a popular Instagram model on Thursday.

French fitness model, blogger and social media personality Rebecca Burger died on Saturday after a defective whipped cream canister exploded on her chest, causing cardiac arrest. Authorities arrived at her Galfingue home and firefighters were able to revive her briefly.

She was taken to the hospital unconscious and was unable to wake up the next day, falling to her death. Burger’s family announced the tragedy on social media Wednesday, using the event as an opportunity to warn owners of the dangers of Chantilly whipped cream canisters in French:

Here’s an example of the cartridge/syphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her. Take note: the cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.

Whipped cream dispensers use nitrous oxide canisters that release gas and pressurize the cream when pressed with a pin. It is unclear why exactly such a defect can happen, but anything that creates a product using pressure can prove to be dangerous.

Accidents such as this one have been happening since 2010 with models made out of kitchen syphons.

Do your research before you buy a whipped cream canister.