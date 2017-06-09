Facebook Patent to Secretly Record Users’ Emotions via Webcam

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) has filed for a patent that will make your social media experience unique and a tad more creepy.

Source: Shutterstock

Pretty much everyone has a webcam nowadays, and the social media juggernaut is looking to improve your online experience by spying on you slightly through your digital camera.

The way it would work is the following: Facebook will examine your emotions as you browse through your news feed, analyzing your reaction when you look at certain posts in order to determine what appeals to you.

The point is to curate your news feed to your liking, adding more posts that may make you happy or mentally stimulated based on similar posts that you enjoyed. The technology achieves this target by taking quick pictures of your face while you’re browsing through Facebook.

It is unclear if curating your news feed is the only way that the network will use your emotions as previously this year, Facebook took advantage of the reactions of teens by promoting ads that are in line with posts that yield positive reactions from them.

The patent also draws privacy concerns from its users as such a move could push some away from the site as it becomes more and more involved in every aspect of your life.

FB stock slipped more than 4% Friday afternoon.