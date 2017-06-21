Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Has Its Brightest Long-Term Outlook in Years

Technology stocks dropped like one big anchor on Friday, June 9, and even the best and brightest of the sector are still struggling to get back to their previous highs. Of particular note was Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which still is off about 2% from those peaks. It’s recovering, but one has to ask themselves — why did FB stock drop in the first place?

Goldman Sachs’ call that sent tech stocks reeling was one concerning valuation. But at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 25 and a price/earnings-to-growth ratio of 1.5 (anything over 1 is considered overbought, though 1.5 is hardly excessive), FB was among one of the smallest concerns out there.

Meanwhile, Facebook continues to draw in more users despite its already grandiose size, and unless the economy is slumping — forcing advertisers to cut back on their budgets — Facebook is one of the two best places in the world you can place an ad.

The drop itself was mild, sure, but it’s enough to ask whether this is a buying opportunity or if a correction is just beginning. The nice thing about investing for the long-term is that you really only need to take a multiyear view on the company’s prospects. The rest is just wrangling a little extra value.

That’s all a long way of saying that FB stock will return to all-time highs — and likely soon. You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to strike.

The FANGs Stumble

Facebook is one of the four “FANG” stocks — including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And funny thing is, for all the worry about their valuations, they’re not all that overdone.

Consider fair value.

Investors could estimate Facebook’s fair value using a 5Y DCF Growth Exit model. The model assumes the fair value of a company is equal to the future cash flow, discounted back to its present value. Assume revenue grows at between 25%-39% in the next five years:

Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-21 Revenue 27,638 38,541 48,176 58,775 72,293 90,367 % Growth 54.2% 39.4% 25.0% 22.0% 23.0% 25.0% EBITDA 14,769 19,656 24,570 29,975 37,593 45,183 % of Revenue 53.4% 51.0% 51.0% 51.0% 52.0% 50.0%

Source: finbox.io

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue rises to 20%, but falls after three to five years. Assuming a discount rate of between 8%-9%, Facebook’s fair value is around $170 a share.

FB stock is trading near all-time highs but still below its fair value, according to finbox.io. Amazon is trading above fair value of $940, but not by much, while NFLX and GOOGL are currently trading for discounts!

Near-Term Risks

Operationally, Facebook seems like a sure thing. Instagram and Messenger are two massive potential pools or revenue for the company, with each boasting hundreds of millions of users.

