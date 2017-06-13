Facebook Pay-for-News Feature Coming by End of 2017

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is reportedly working on a pay-for-news feature.

Source: Shutterstock

Reports claim that the new feature from Facebook will make it so that users of its mobile app can pay for news subscriptions without having to leave the app. It is possible that this addition will be focused around FB’s Instant Articles features.

According to the reports, Facebook will let users read a certain number of articles for free. However, once that limit is reached, the users will be prompted to buy a subscription before they can access more content from that publisher.

Facebook says that it is working closely with its partners to better understand their business models and how it can help them grow on its platform. The pay-for-news feature may help with that and is reportedly something that publications have been seeking for some time now, reports Deccan Chronicle.

The exact details of the pay-for-news feature haven’t been hammered out yet. There’s talk that Facebook will allow publishers to take 100% of the subscription fee, but will require the payment information for itself.

It is also possible that Facebook could reach an agreement with publishers to split the money from the subscriptions. New companies are likely hoping the feature will bring them more revenue, which had been dwindling in part from FB’s own Instant Articles.

It is currently unknown when Facebook plans to launch the pay-for-news feature. However, the reports claim that it will come out by the end of the year, Seeking Alpha notes.

FB stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.