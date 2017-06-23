Fade This Rally in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) and Other Solar Stocks

Solar stocks jumped on Thursday on what appears to be overly enthusiastic speculation. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR ) soared more than 13% higher. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ ) climbed more than 7% higher. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS ) popped 4.4% higher. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) posted the smallest move in the group, and even then, it was up 3.2%.

Those gains have continued in early Friday trading. SPWR is up another 8%, CSIQ is up another 5%, JKS is up 3%, and FSLR stock is up 5%.

The spark? Late Wednesday night, President Donald Trump mentioned at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa that he was “thinking” of a solar wall. Why? Well, if the wall doubled as a solar plant, it could “pay for itself” (Trump’s words).

So FSLR stock and other solar stocks jumped. One, because the construction of a solar wall would require solar energy resources. Two, because it signals that Trump may not be entirely against the solar energy sector.

These solar stocks have added millions of dollars in value … all because Trump mentioned he was thinking about building a solar wall at a rally in Iowa.

That is a head-scratcher. The dots don’t connect. Valuation doesn’t match reality.

A Solar Wall Is a Far-Fetched Idea

Solar stocks are acting like the solar wall is a done deal. But here’s the thing: The construction of a wall between Mexico and the U.S. is far from a done deal.

A solar wall? Even less likely.

While Trump is working to fulfill his campaign promises, many of them have gone unaddressed or blocked by other arms of the government. On his fifth day in office, Trump ordered for construction of the wall to begin. But as of last month, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had just $20 million to start building the wall.

That isn’t much. The wall is estimated to cost between $1 and $22 million per mile. The border between the U.S. and Mexico is more than 1,900 miles. So the $20 million on hand right now could build, at best, about 1% of the wall.

Clearly, funding is needed. But where is it going to come from?

Trump continues to say Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has reiterated multiple times that his country will not pay for it. That means Americans are going to have to pick up the tab, and that will be a tough hurdle for Trump to overcome.

Moreover, past precedent doesn’t really support “build the wall” enthusiasts.

