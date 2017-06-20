Why FANG Is Too Important To Fail

A little bit of paranoia is always healthy.

In the 1980s, the totalitarian fear was that some overenthusiastic government agent would go to the library and pull your library card to see if you were reading seditious texts.

Seems a bit quaint now, doesn’t it?

It didn’t at the time.

Fast forward to today.

Facebook Inc

Amazon.com, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Alphabet Inc (Google)

Those four stocks have outperformed over just about any timespan.

Does anyone else find it more than a coincidence that they are also potentially the biggest threat to online privacy?

Citizenfour

Upon hearing the Edward Snowden revelations, we discovered we were living in a turnkey totalitarian state.

We learned that the NSA was using pretty much every electronic means available to spy not just on our enemies, but also our allies—and every American citizen.

The intelligence services derived this authority directly from the Patriot Act. This should serve as a reminder that any piece of legislation that passes virtually unopposed in the midst of a crisis is probably bad.

So yes, it is likely that the government knows who your friends are, your political activities, what books you read, what movies you watch, and what you search for on the Internet.

I would bet that it knows all of these things.

Does it care?

Probably not, unless you simultaneously search for “ISIS” and “Improvised Munitions Handbook.” But the great libertarian fear is that one day we will have a government that is not so benevolent.

FANG is Just Too Important to Fail

Now I’ll get to my point…

