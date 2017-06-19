Time Warner invests $100 million in Snap (SNAP) for original content >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

The FANGs: 3 to Buy, 1 to Sell

The FANGs have taken a beating amid the market’s tech sell-off, but the dip offers investors some excellent opportunities

  |  By Laura Hoy, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

Over the past few years, FANGs have become investor favorites because the collection of powerhouse tech stocks are known for delivering double-digit gains to their shareholders.

The FANGs: 3 to Buy, 1 to Sell
Source: Shutterstock

However, this week Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) have all tumbled amid a tech sell-off.

The steep losses faced by the coveted FANGs has caused many to question whether the four are still buy-and-hold investments.

With prices on the decline, now is a great time to scoop up tech stocks that you can hold on to in the long-term. That’s certainly the case for FB, AMZN and NFLX. However, GOOGL is looking a little bit shakier because the firm’s bread-and-butter, advertising revenue, could take a hit in the months to come.

Right now is a great time for investors to pick up highly regarded stocks for bargain prices, but I’d join in with the masses and get rid of GOOGL. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about these FANG stocks.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/fangs-3-buy-1-sell/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC