Why Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Won’t Get Back Into Shape

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) stock is getting thinner and thinner. It’s as if there is no floor on this thing. For the year so far, FIT stock is off nearly 30%. And for the past 12 months, the return is an awful 56%.

Source: Fitbit

But is Wall Street getting too negative? Could there be a value opportunity here? Perhaps, but cheap stocks can remain that way for a long time.

This is often the case with fallen device makers. Just look at the histories of companies like BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ), Palm and Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ). They were dead money for prolonged periods of time.

Unfortunately, I think the same thing could be happening with FIT stock. The fact is that the company’s brand is quickly becoming irrelevant, which will make it tough to get attention in a crowded marketplace.

You do not need to look further than the last couple earnings reports:

Fourth Quarter: FIT missed out on the all-important holiday season. Revenues dropped by 19% to $573.8 as the adjusted EBITDA came to only $6.5 million. During the period, the number of devices sold fell by 18.8% to 6.5 million.

First Quarter: Revenues plunged 41% to 298.9 and the adjusted EBITDA came to a loss of $52.3 million. The number of devices sold fell from 4.8 million to 3 million.

Even more frustrating for holders of FIT stock, the market for wearables continues to grow at a strong pace. According to the most recent report from IDC, the number of shipments jumped by nearly 18% during Q1 — on a global basis — to 24.7 million. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw a 61.1% spike to 3.6 million. As a result, the company now shares the top spot with Xiaomi in terms of marketshare, as Fitbit has dropped to the No. 3 player.

IDC’s Ramon Llamas had this to say:

“Fitbit finds itself in the midst of a transformation as user tastes evolve from fitness bands to watches and other products. This allowed Xiaomi to throttle up on its inexpensive devices within the China market and for Apple to leverage its position as the leading smartwatch provider worldwide. Now that Xiaomi and Apple have supplanted Fitbit, the next question is whether they will be able to maintain their position.”

This appears to be a classic case of disruption. For the most part, when it comes to wearables, consumers want much more than just activity tracking. They want the kind of features that a smartwatch provides, such as a seamless connection with your phone and access to an appstore.

The problem for Fitbit is that it has been caught flat-footed as it still does not have a smartwatch. True, the company has made an assortment of acquisitions in the space, such as for Coin, Pebble and Vector. But so far, it is unclear what — or even if — Fitbit will have its own offering.

