The Best Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Position? Far Away.

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) has had a pretty dismal first half of 2017. So far this year, FIT stock has declined 30% and the activity tracking wristbands have been quickly losing momentum among consumers. With that said, the massive tech stock decline that we saw on Friday and Monday left Fitbit completely unscathed. In fact, the stock was up 1.75%.

Source: Fitbit

The FIT stock pop has left some investors wondering whether this is the beginning of a long awaited rally, but jumping onboard what appears to be a completely unfounded lift would be a very risky move.

Nothing has changed for Fitbit stock since I last recommended avoiding it, so traders would be wise to keep their distance and instead opt for a beaten down tech stock that has a clearer future, like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

FIT Is Losing Marketshare

A strong brand name was pretty much the only thing Fitbit had going for it — that and the fact that it was the first fitness tracker to appeal to the masses. Now, much of that clout has faded and the company is struggling to hold on to consumers.

Market researcher IDC released a study showing that the market for devices was up 18% in the first quarter. That data suggests that consumers are still interested in adding to their tech repertoire. However, it appears that Fitbit has missed the boat on this expanding market because the company has been rapidly losing marketshare to tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and China’s Xiaomi.

FIT stock has been treading water for the past year, clinging on to the idea that many consumers are still interested in basic activity trackers. However, the IDC study showed that this year, slowing demand for Fitbit devices caused the company to go from being the leading wearables provider to the third runner up, behind AAPL and Xiaomi.

It’s Over

As Matt McCall mentioned, Fitbit probably isn’t going bankrupt any time soon, but that doesn’t mean FIT stock is a good buy. The fact is that Fitbit is in a terrible position. The company is hitching its wagon to an upcoming smartwatch release, a move that is extremely unlikely to reignite demand because FIT is simply too late.

Next Page