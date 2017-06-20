Why Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Quickly Running Out of Hope

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) is the Tamagotchi of our time. Years from now, when health tracking is routine, we will remember what it was to own a Fitbit, to track your steps, monitor your sleep and wonder what all the fuss was about.

Personally, I spent the weekend putting my own unit back together with Super Glue. It’s my second. I should feel favorably disposed toward the company.

But I can’t. Fitbit stock is down nearly 30% in 2017, and over 63% over the last year. Its March quarter revenues of $298.94 million were barely half those of 2016 ($505.36 million). The current market cap of $1.17 billion may just fit under its projected 2017 revenue.

The problems of FIT and Tamagotchi are similar. You find yourself constantly fiddling with it to no good effect. If you let it take over your life, there’s no assurance you will be any healthier. It’s not accurate enough. It’s a fad for baby boomers afraid of death.

The Death of Fitbit Stock

The death of FIT stock, too, is coming into focus. The company is debt-free and had $726 million in cash and short-term investments on its books at the start of April. There is inventory it can clear, but more important there is a ton of intellectual property for someone to go through.

Fitbit itself seems to understand this. Why else would it be interested in buying Moov, which makes a fitness tracker worn around your head. This would follow its earlier acquisitions of Pebble, Vector and Coin.

Some analysts see FIT’s roll-up of the space as presaging its delivery of a smartwatch. I don’t see it getting there. It has already fallen to third in its category, behind Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Xiaomi. The cost of competition is accelerating. Fitbit doesn’t have enough cash to play the new game.

But this market is growing, by 18% per year according to IDC, and the company would be worthwhile, as an acquisition. In addition to patents, there are customer lists, product history and anonymized data on millions of people that could be used to develop something worthy of attention by medical professionals.

FIT: Who Would Buy It?

The next frontier for the wearable market is tracking health, not fitness. The sales channels for fitness are drying up, but the cost to get a medical device approved by the Food and Drug Administration is only going to rise.

