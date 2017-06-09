Friday’s Vital Data: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are heading higher again this week, as Wall Street looks past Thursday’s geopolitical turmoil in hopes of additional pro-growth gains. Super Thursday came and went with more than a few surprises. Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony raised serious issues about President Trump, Congress passed a bill to strip key provisions from Dodd-Frank legislation and the U.K. election left no clear majority in control.

With Wall Street still digesting the torrent of news, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have risen 0.14%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.13% and Nasdaq-100 futures have limped to a gain of 0.06%.

On the options front, traders still found time amid yesterday’s deluge to send an above average 16.3 million calls and 13.1 million puts across the tape Thursday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to 0.55, driving the 10-day moving average to 0.60 — its lowest point since February.

Diving into Thursday’s options activity, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) drew a surge in call options after guiding to its largest revenue increase since its 2014 IPO. Meanwhile, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) options were bolstered by a significant price-target hike at Citigroup. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has become the most shorted stock on the U.S. market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alibaba is finally coming into its own, and Wall Street is taking notice. The Chinese e-commerce giant said that it expected revenue to rise 45% to 49% in fiscal 2018, blowing past analyst estimates which averaged in the high 30% range.

What’s more, CEO Daniel Zhang said that the increased “stickiness” of Alibaba users and improving data technologies should drive sales to record highs and boost gross merchandise volume to roughly $1 trillion by 2020.

BABA stock surged more than 13% following the news, and options traders chased the rally. Volume on BABA options spiked to a near-term high of nearly 1.7 million contracts, with calls snapping up 73% of the day’s take. What’s more, the July put/call open interest ratio dove lower to 0.61 overnight as a result of the influx of call volume. That said, BABA should still see call traders trying to adjust to the stock’s new heights, as peak July call OI rests at the now in-the-money $130 strike, totaling nearly 29,000 contracts.

