General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is No Better With a New CEO

The departure of CEO Jeffrey Immelt from General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) came as no surprise. Last month, we here at InvestorPlace suggested 10 CEOs likely to follow Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F ) Mark Fields out the door — and Immelt was No. 1 on our list.

Investors cheered the move, as GE stock gained 3.6% on the news. One key reason: that 3.6% gain was roughly four years’ worth of returns on GE stock (including the GE dividend) under Immelt’s tenure.

The question, as always, in the markets is: what now? The answer to that question isn’t notably different post-Immelt. Incoming CEO John Flannery will have some options, and a breakup a la 1980s-era AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) isn’t off the table, either.

But, the core of GE isn’t changed by new management, nor is it necessarily changed by new strategies. This remains an old-line, low-growth industrial business. The merger of GE and Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ) gives some growth potential in oil field services and equipment — and some added risk if the resurgent shale boom again recedes.

But, GE stock still isn’t cheap, given its growth prospects, and the GE dividend appears at some risk for a cut. Flannery may bring fresh eyes to the CEO spot. But, expecting a material change in General Electric stock as a result looks far too optimistic.

A Lack of Growth Has Weighed on GE Stock

The recent problem for GE has been a relative lack of growth. In 2016, organic revenue growth in the industrial businesses was basically zero. Adjusted operating profit grew 2% on the same basis. In 2015, GE grew operating profit 10% on an adjusted, organic basis, but revenue that year, too, was flat.

The numbers looked a bit better in Q1, though not enough to change the long-term outlook for the company or for GE stock. A previous target of $2 in 2018 EPS has all but officially been abandoned, and likely will be under Flannery. (Only one of 15 analysts believes General Electric will reach that level in EPS next year.)

With GE stock trading at $29, it thus doesn’t look particularly cheap. Analyst estimates suggest a 15x+ multiple to 2018 EPS. For a cyclical company with limited profit growth (most of the company’s EPS growth has been driven by share buybacks, not net income increases), that multiple hardly seems out of line.

Can Flannery Drive Growth for General Electric?

The CEO change doesn’t necessarily fix this problem. That said, there is some potential optimism that GE’s growth rates can move upward. The headwind from lower locomotive sales the Transportation segment is diminishing as that business drops to ~4% of overall sales. The BHI merger will help the Oil & Gas division, which has struggled. GE Lighting, meanwhile, is up for sale.

At the same time, GE Power is growing, and the still-small Renewable Energy business increased 44% last year and another 22% in Q1. Aviation and Healthcare are growing, no small feat in relatively stagnant markets. With O&G reinforced (hopefully) by Baker Hughes, the bigger parts of GE’s businesses look reasonably healthy.

