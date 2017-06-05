Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Shares Soar on Report of Potential Sale

Shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO ) are up almost 11% this morning following reports the company will soon hold talks with potential acquirers. GIMO stock had declined 13.7% this year through last week.

The networking hardware company has been targeted by activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which last month reported holding a 15.3% stake and said GIMO management should begin a strategic review that could result in a sale. Gigamon is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), Reuters reported, citing ” people familiar with the matter”.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based GIMO, with a $1.5 billion market capitalization, is one of a handful of computer security companies whose value has soared in recent weeks following a series of malware and ransomware attacks worldwide. As corporations and governments need to tighten up about data security, these stocks have gotten ahead of themselves, InvestorPlace contributor Hilary Kramer noted on May 19. “A company like Gigamon may ultimately trade up to $47 if the contracts go the right way,” she wrote.