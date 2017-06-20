Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) has suffered a massive two-day drop that mathematically constitutes an official correction. Since Friday, Costco stock has fallen from $182 per share to $163.



Click to Enlarge A perfect storm of headlines — led by the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) purchase of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) — is the culprit. Though Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) guiding profits down a day beforehand didn’t help things any.

The news that Amazon will suddenly have a 400-plus-store brick-and-mortar presence rang the bell that foretold the death of all food retailers, or so the story goes. Kroger fell more than 10% in one day — a day after plunging 18%. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Costco stock also got caught up in the tidal wave, falling by more than 6% each.

But will these stores really die because Amazon owns Whole Foods? No.

Until now, Costco has remained Amazon-proof. There might be an adjustment period for COST following this recent shake-up in the space, but management is up to the task. Expect Costco to avoid being Amazon’d, like what happened to Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) and others.

The main difference is that WMT and COST already know how to profit on thin margins. AMZN may even be better than both, but it hardly will be the death toll to these two giant retailers.

Also, while Costco stock isn’t cheap from a price-to-earnings perspective despite the drop, this company does represent some of the best of retail.

Thus, to me, large dips in COST stock are opportunities. However, I’m not reckless, so I don’t plan on buying shares at face value. The drop was massive and deserves respect. I want room for error, as I might not be catching the bottom perfectly, so I’ll use options where I can better control my odds of success.

I am a big fan of Costco stores and Costco stock. I think the company is a merchandising master. I don’t usually succumb to impulse buys, but I’ve fallen for many of theirs. I remember once buying a drum set on my way to buy some lettuce and milk (true story).

So while fear is rampant, I want to sell downside risk. We just need to find support levels that are likely to hold up (and if they don’t, I still need to be willing and able to own shares there).

Wall Street usually overshoots in both directions. If the highs and the lows were overshoots, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. And right now, we’re in the middle of Costco’s 52-week range.

