I have been a longtime critic of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ), especially when Wall Street was enamored with it. However, I have successfully traded GPRO stock from the long side, happy to take a speculative stance.

Source: Shutterstock

I have no disillusions that Wall Street will once again see value in the stock over the long-term. But I reserve my bets — and yes, they are bets! — to short-term trades against price action.

Wall Street seems to fall in and out of love with GPRO stock. Last May, shares rallied by nearly 100%. Unfortunately for the bulls, it consequently peaked in October and gave back everything (and more).

Today’s trade will be a rinse-and-repeat, knowing I have profits in my pockets from previous wins.

Fundamentally, GoPro is a camera company, so no one should have any disillusions of other potential (see: drones). At its top, investors talked about GoPro being the YouTube killer, but reality had other plans. After a series of flubs with regards to inventory control and market timing, GPRO now sits at a mere fraction of its all-time highs.

Technically, GoPro stock has had a few constructive candles after its ugly move on Friday, June 16. Now bulls and bears are likely to battle it out over a long-term pivot level. The $8.40 to $8.60 zone served as support, but then was lost on March 6 of this year. It has since served as a roof. But the bulls look like they want to give it another go.

Today’s trade is pure a gamble that the recent lows will hold for the rest of the year. This is not me endorsing the current valuation. In fact, if Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) stock rebounds, it could siphon away potential bids since they are both “camera companies.” (Don’t take my word for it; just ask Snap’s management.)

Sure, SNAP fans can argue that there are differences between the two companies, but most investors don’t really care. If I am betting on GPRO, I don’t want to also bet on SNAP, and that’s why I believe they compete for bids in the stock market.

