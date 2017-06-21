Google Search Launches Virtual Fidget ‘Spinner’

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched a virtual fidget “spinner” in Google Search that is odd but perhaps effective.

One of the latest fads in the world of gadgets are these small spinner devices designed for fidgeters that are very simple in design, but quite helpful for those who can’t sit still. There are multiple versions of the concept, with one of the most popular one being a spinner that has a circle in the middle with three other circles adjacent to it, allowing you to spin the outer circle.

Now, Google Search has the same idea in digital form if you type in the word “spinner.” The design is the same and all the work you’ll have to put in is technically also with your thumbs and fingers.

You can click on the outer circles, drag them back and then thrust them forward in order to make them spin in whatever direction you please. While you may not get the visceral experience of physically rotating the device, you will still get the mental satisfaction of easing your fidgeting ways.

Google Search is the easiest way to access a spinner, but it isn’t’ the only way to do so digitally as the App Store has multiple apps that serve the same purpose without having to buy a physical spinner.

GOOG stock grew 0.9% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares rose 1%.