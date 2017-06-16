Why GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Has Only One Real Hope Left

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ), the action camera company, is what we at InvestorPlace call a no-no zone. The camera itself was a fad. The company’s efforts to load the camera into a drone are doomed, and so it seems is GPRO stock.

GoPro itself is mainly an assembly, software and marketing company, a brand among daredevils, well-known enough to be a verb to 20-somethings, for adventure photography.

GPRO has been burning cash steadily for two years. It did well in 2015 — a total of $150 million in operating cash flow — and it has wisely paid off its debt. It does have some year-over-year sales growth — $218.61 million in revenue for the March quarter against $183.54 million for the same quarter in 2016 — but the 2015 revenue figure of $1.6 billion is a long time ago, and unobtainable now.

Worse for GoPro stock, due to the nature of technology in the 2010s, it’s not worth buying.

GPRO: Cheaper in China

Hardware today is mostly a function of buying parts in China and shipping the results to the West. But if you can do that there, why do you need an American company?

This is the case for drones, where a well-run Chinese company has quickly achieved global dominance. That company is DJI, run by a young CEO named Frank Wang Tao. He sports golf caps to hide a receding hairline and is worth $3.6 billion. He started DJI in his Hong Kong dorm room in 2006, and now runs it out of Shenzhen. The company is worth $10 billion.

Gartner Group reports that drones are a $6 billion market, but growth is slowing. Hobbyist drones, the area where GoPro competes, should be worth $2.8 billion, but DJI has two-thirds of that market. The company cuts prices aggressively, and it has 1,500 people just in research and development. It also has the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stores.

In other words, before GoPro’s Karma was a dream in CEO Nick Woodman’s eye, DJI had the market sewn-up.

GoPro Stock: Days of Future Passed

Thus, our writers warn readers away from GPRO stock. It lives in a limited niche and its chosen growth market is closed off.

InvestorPlace contributor Ryan Fuhrmann calls it “a real buzzkill,” with losses, dwindling cash and no foreseeable profits. The company’s raise of $175 million in convertible notes means it can keep going for a while, but it’s not going anywhere.

