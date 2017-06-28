Why GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Is Still Too Damaged to Bother

There’s no doubt about it, action camera maker GoPro Inc’s (NASDAQ: GPRO ) products are cool. Their sleek design, crisp images and functionality make them must-have tech gear for extreme sports enthusiasts and want-to-have items for the casual videographer. However, making a popular product doesn’t mean the company will be a runaway success — and that’s exactly what happened to GPRO stock.

GoPro action cameras had their time in the sun as did GPRO stock.

Investors initially flocked to the company after the tiny, square HD cameras became one of the hottest devices on the market. However, since that time, the company has done very little to plan for the future and GoPro stock has suffered the consequences. In the ever-changing tech space, you’ve got to be ahead of the curve and GoPro just hasn’t been able to grow its business by relying solely on cameras.

GoPro Stock: Winning With Drones?

There is definitely a market for drones, but GPRO appears to have missed out on that audience all together. When the firm’s action camera sales started to slide, CEO Nick Woodman pointed to the firm’s Karma drone as a lifeline.

Yes, GoPro drones were slated to become the next big thing for extreme sports videographers and casual hobbyists, but unfortunately the firm was outdone by China’s drone-maker DJI, whose Mavic device out-shined Karma. Shortly thereafter, its tiny Spark drone offered the same features as Karma, but in a much smaller package.

Can GPRO come up with a better drone that will reposition the firm at the top of the pack? Probably not. By the time GoPro revamps Karma and comes out with a new edition, DJI will likely be nearing its own next-generation release.

Anything Else to Lean On?

GoPro is out of options at this point. The company never really had a clear vision for the future and that lack of direction is coming back to bite GPRO stock. The firm’s share price has fallen nearly 80% since its IPO in 2014, and rightfully so. The market for action cameras is a small one to begin with, and competition has risen considerably.

The number of people in the market for a stand-alone HD camera is already small and as smartphone cameras get continuously better, that market will get even smaller. Not only that, but there isn’t a whole lot of incentive to upgrade. Unlike companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), GoPro hasn’t been able to get its existing customers to upgrade their devices. The latest GPRO releases aren’t offering anything compelling enough to persuade people to abandon their working camera and shell out the cash for a newer model.

Is it over?

