GTA News: Grand Theft Auto ‘Modders’ May Not Be Punished After All

Grand Theft Auto ‘modders’ may not be punished by the makers of the game after all.

The term refers to those who created modified versions of Grand Theft Auto IV and GTA V through a the OpenIV modding tool, who may not face disciplinary action after all. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ) and Rockstar Games — the studios behind the game — had previously said it was going to make sure these mods came down.

The company wrote a letter to developers of the OpenIV modding tool used to create these mods, asking them to get rid of these mods. The reason behind the letter revolved around the fact that mods would “allow third parties to defeat security features of its software and modify that software in violation Take-Two’s rights.”

Developers said on June 14 that they would take these mods down as they did not want to risk facing legal action. Take-Two faced plenty of backlash from gamers for the move, resulting in a Change.org petition that garnered more than 77,000 signatures, asking the studio to cancel its request.

Take-Two reversed its decision with certain conditions, saying it would not prosecute third-party projects involving Rockstar PC games that are single-player, non-commercial and respect the intellectual property rights of third parties.

Breach of this agreement could still result in legal action, the company noted.

TTWO stock shares rose 0.6% Monday.