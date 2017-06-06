Harvard Rescinds Students’ Admission Offers Over Private Facebook Posts

It takes a lot of work to get into Harvard. It takes a couple of offensive social media posts to have your acceptance offer rescinded.

That’s what at least 10 prospective members of the Harvard Class of 2021 have discovered, according to The Harvard Crimson, the school’s student newspaper.

The incoming freshman are reportedly part of an exclusive Facebook chat designed for admitted students to share explicit memes and messages. The group chat was at one time titled “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens,” according to The Crimson. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) was founded by Harvard drop-out Mark Zuckerberg.

“In the group, students sent each other memes and other images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children, according to screenshots of the chat obtained by The Crimson. Messages joked that abusing children was sexually arousing. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child ‘piñata time.'”

The chat was originally part of a roughly 100-member messaging group set up in early December to share memes about popular culture.

The students were told in April that their acceptances were rescinded, according to The Crimson.

The admissions rate for the incoming freshman was 5.2%, with the university accepting 2,056 students — now 2,046 — from 39,506 applicants.