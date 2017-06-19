Hasbro Gaming Crate: 7 Things to Know About New Game Delivery Service

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS )s launched a new board game delivery service called Hasbro Gaming Crate.

Here are seven things subscribers should know about it:

Each crate comes with a unique collection of three games.

The subscription will set you back $49.99 plus shipping per each crate, which will be charged automatically to your card once the crate ships.

The Hasbro Gaming Crate delivers these games to your door every three months.

The Party Crate has games with content that are designed for college students, young adults, and parents looking for an “adults-only” game night.

On the other hand, the Family Crate offers games that are geared towards enjoyment for the whole family, with kids and adults enjoying them equally.

Some of these games — such as the Mask of the Pharaoh — are collaborative titles that you can enjoy as a virtual-reality experience by downloading the app on the App Store and Google Play Store on their smartphones.

“Delivered right to subscribers’ doorsteps, the Hasbro Gaming Crate subscription service makes it easy and convenient for families and fans to try new games,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming. “Whether you’re planning a game night at home with your kids, or out with a group of friends, we’re confident the games our experts have selected for each crate will provide plenty of fun, laughter and friendly competition.”

HAS stock grew 1.5% Monday.