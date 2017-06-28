Here’s Why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Is Still A Strong Buy Stock

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) moved nearly 0.85% lower on Tuesday, underscoring the rough day for tech stocks across the board and marking another trading period where BABA refused to break above its 52-week range.

Nevertheless, Alibaba has been one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street this year, and indeed it has recovered a bit of the loss in early Wednesday trading, and the company’s own forecasts have analysts and investors giddy about the potential for even more gains in the near future.

BABA has met some resistance at the top of its range, and some investors might be reluctant to buy any stock that is close to its 52-week high.

However, Alibaba is not just any other company. This brand is not only a dominant e-commerce player in its own country, but it’s also an exciting prospect for emerging markets and up-and-coming industry trends.

Let’s take a closer look at some key metrics to get a better understanding:

As we can see, Alibaba has been an incredible growth story over the past several years, and the company has proven its ability to continue increasing its total revenue. At Alibaba’s investor day earlier this month, company CFO Maggie Wu announced that management now expects revenue growth of 45% to 49% in the 2018 fiscal year—a revelation that reportedly drew “gasps of wow” from the audience of investors (also read: Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Soared Today).

Alibaba’s latest earnings report shows us that the company is still bringing in the vast majority of its revenue from its core commerce business, but investors should note that its other units are growing rapidly. According to the earnings release, the company’s cloud computing business grew 103% year-over-year, while its digital media and innovation initiatives divisions recorded growth of 234% and 88%, respectively.

Yes, just like its American e-commerce counterpart Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alibaba’s growth has been sparked by impressive growth in new initiatives like cloud computing and entertainment. Alibaba has also started targeting an international expansion, and although we likely won’t see a U.S. push anytime soon, the company is targeting areas with plenty of potential (also read: Alibaba’s Online Payment Arm Alipay Enters South Africa).

Of course, we must remember that Alibaba is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Remember, the Zacks Rank is heavily influenced by earnings estimate revisions, so let’s check out a quick snapshot of the revision activity we have seen for BABA recently:

This is obviously a pretty encouraging picture for the company’s near-term and long-term prospects. Analyst sentiment has warmed up considerably over the past 60 days, and although we see some disagreement on Alibaba’s current-quarter earnings, all of our Zacks Consensus Estimates have been trending upward.

http://investorplace.com/2017/06/heres-why-alibaba-group-baba-is-still-a-strong-buy-stock/2/

Next Page