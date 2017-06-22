Here’s Why You Should Add CSX Corporation Stock (CSX) to Your Portfolio

Jacksonville, FL-based CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX ) has been performing very well this year.

CSX is benefiting from an improvement in the coal-related scenario, which has been aiding overall volume growth. In fact, volume growth is expected in the second quarter as well.

Moreover, the company’s efforts to boost its bottom line by controlling costs are impressive. In particular, CSX’s CEO, E. Hunter Harrison, who joined the company a few months back, intends to drive growth at CSX by slashing costs.

Harrison was earlier working at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP ).

We are also impressed by the 11% dividend hike announced by CSX Corp earlier this year in its quarterly dividend payout. Following the announcement, the new quarterly dividend is 20 cents per share. It is to be noted that the company’s dividend has been increased 13 times, since 2005.

In another shareholder friendly move, CSX’s Board cleared a new $1 billion share buyback program. Management expects to complete the new program by Mar 31, 2018.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 46.4% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Zacks categorized Transportation-Rail industry’s rally of 15.3%.

Notably, CSX has an impressive track record with respect to earnings per share having outperformed the bottom line in five of the last seven quarters.

In fact, in the recently reported quarter (first quarter of 2017) the railroad operator performed very impressively, outperforming not only with respect to earnings but also revenues.

CSX Earnings Estimates on an Upswing

The optimism surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 has moved north by 11.2% to $2.29 per share over the last 90 days, on the back of multiple upward revisions.

In fact, earnings per share for the current year are projected to grow at a healthy 26.7%, over 2016 levels.

Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 has jumped 16.5% to $2.75 per share in the last three months.

