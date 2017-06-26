How to Find Cheap Stocks With 5%+ Dividends

Today I’m going to show you 2 easy ways to set yourself up for safe double-digit yearly dividend growth and invite quick 100%+ upside too.

I’ll also reveal a blue chip stock that’s delivering both strong price gains and rising dividends. It will have you pocketing a nice 5%+ yield in short order.

So let’s get going, starting with…

The Dividend-Growth Signal Most People Miss

If you’ve been buying dividend stocks for a while, you probably know about the payout ratio.

It’s a sacred cow for many folks; you calculate it by dividing the total amount of dividends paid by the company’s last 12 months of net income.

If it comes out in the neighborhood of, say, 50% or less, you’ve got a safe dividend that’s likely to grow. As you get climb closer to 100%, the noose around the payout gets tighter.

Simple, right?

Problem is, earnings are an accounting creation. They often have little relation to the actual cash the firm is making!

Earnings can be easily manipulated to overstate cash flow generation. But they can, at times, understate it too.

Take Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ), a drug stock I analyzed a few months ago. If you went by its net income–based payout ratio of 101%, you’d want to stay well away.

By that measure, the pharma giant is paying out more in dividends than it’s earning—a disaster in the making!

Not so fast. Because you really need to look at the free cash flow payout ratio here.

Free cash what?

We don’t have to get too deep in the weeds, but suffice it to say, free cash flow (FCF) tells you how much cash a company is generating once it’s paid the cost of maintaining and growing its business.

You calculate it by subtracting capital expenditures from a company’s cash flow from operating activities (both figures are available under the “Financials” tab on Yahoo Finance).

And when you look at Pfizer’s dividends as a percentage of FCF, the picture looks a lot brighter:

At 54%, Pfizer’s FCF payout ratio is right in my “safe” zone; it’s a stock with plenty of dividend-growth juice left. The company’s cash-flow generating power was indeed understated by its earnings numbers.

Now I know what you’re probably thinking here: “I thought this article was supposed to help me find cheap 5% yielders, and Pfizer pays just 3.7%. What gives?”

That brings me to the next thing many dividend hounds ignore.

Next Page