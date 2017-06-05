How To Short Stocks The Right Way

With the market routinely setting new all-time highs, it’s easy to feel like the ride will never end. But I’m old enough to remember feeling the same thing in 2007 — before the financial crisis. Same goes for 1999 — before the tech bubble burst.

I could go on, but I think you get the idea.

Stop me if you’ve heard me say this before, but remember: The bull market may not end tomorrow, but make no mistake, we’re much closer to the end than the beginning.

With this in mind, I’d thought we’d spend some time today talking about how to “short” a stock — that is, how to bet against a stock or fund in the hope that it will fall.

I know we normally focus on the “long” side of the market here at StreetAuthority. And on the rare occasions we discuss betting against a stock, fund or the broader market, we usually do so within the context of options. In fact, my colleague Jared Levy is one of the best bearish options traders I’ve ever seen.

For most, if you want to bet against a stock — options are the way to go in our opinion. As Jared will tell you, the risk/reward profile is much more favorable.

But what if you want to ignore my advice and short stocks anyway? After all, everyone’s situation is different. Maybe you have your reasons. Or maybe you simply want to have a better understanding of how shorting works before you decide to follow our advice and use options to hedge your losses and maximize your upside.

Fair enough.

But first, let’s be clear: Shorting is not a panacea. Most traders shouldn’t make more than a few short plays within a given year. Others, perhaps only a few short plays within their lifetime. Some not at all…

So now, having said all this, be prepared to expand your horizons…

How To Short Stocks

Shorting a stock is as easy as going “long” a stock — once you understand the basics.

When investors go long, it means they’re buying shares of a stock in the belief that the price of shares will rise over time. If and when they do, they’ll sell the shares back to the market at a later date for a higher price than what they paid for them. If they’re wrong, they’ll sell the shares back for a loss.

When investors short a stock, the same thing happens, but in reverse. A trader will first sell shares of a stock to the market by borrowing them from their broker, anticipating the share price will drop. If that happens, they’ll turn around and buy these shares back for a lower price and return them to their broker.

So instead of buying, owning and selling shares back to the market, you first borrow, then sell, and then buy back (or “cover”) shares from the market.

There are few other key differences to take note of, however, and you need to understand the risks involved.

