How to Trade Nike Inc (NKE) Stock After Earnings

Thanks to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) the retail sector has not had much love from Wall Street. And Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) stock often suffers pain through association. After earnings, however, NKE stock is making an emphatic statement to silence the bears.

Source: Shutterstock

So I am sharing a trade that would still allow me to buy NKE stock at a discount even if I missed the trade of the day.

Fundamentally, Nike is a global giant that is still firing on all cylinders. It has excellent management and an excellent pedigree. It rarely gives traders reasons to sell the stock. Even though traders do punish NKE stock sporadically (but almost never for reasons specific to NKE).

Most often, Nike shares get caught in a swarm of retail sector hate. Even though it’s not a brick-and-mortar model, this stock takes the brunt of the selling.

To that point, NKE reported earnings Thursday night, revealing that Nike is collaborating with the enemy of traditional retail — Amazon. Finally, Nike will now test selling directly on Amazon.com, which should in theory sever this imaginary tether between it and say the price actions in Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), or J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ).

This unease over the retail sector makes for weak hands in Nike stock. Case in point, NKE fell out of an ascending channel in early may, suffering two 6% corrections in about a month. But it’s not all bad news. While painful current NKE stock holders, this is technically good news. These two dips may have set a double bottom from where bulls can build a rebound rally.

How to Trade NKE Stock

But today’s trade won’t be to chase the potential upside as I am already long the stock. Instead I will generate more income by selling downside risk against proven support. Traders emphatically rejected the $50 level as too low for NKE stock.

