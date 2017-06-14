- iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NASDAQ:TLT) up 1.63% at 11:22 a.m. EDT.
- YTD, TLT stock is up 5.96% versus 8.88% for S&P 500 Index, as bond market extends rally in the face of lower odds of rate hike
- Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate to a range between 1% and 1.25%. Would be third consecutive quarterly boost.
- Investors also looking for provide more information on plans to gradually reduce central bank’s $4.5 trillion portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, marking the end of economic stimulus program.
- Officials forecast three increases at the beginning of the year
- Inflation has weakened in recent months
- Market watching for signal that Fed is no longer so confident that the economy is ready for higher rates
- Earlier today: Consumer Price Index -0.1% versus 0.0% consensus, +0.2% previous. May Retail Sales -0.3% M/M versus +0.1% expected, +0.4% previous.
- Economic forecast: Growth rates for real GDP for the near term remain at 2.1% a year, inflation still at 2% percent, and unemployment to remain around current 4.7%
- Effect on mortgage rates probably negligible, as 30-year rates fell this year despite Fed rate hikes in December and March.
iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (TLT) Gains On Fed Meeting Anticipation
Central bank expected to announce the results of the two-day meeting of its policy-making committee at 2 p.m.
Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/iishares-barclays-20-yr-treas-bond-etf-tlt-gains-on-fed-meeting-anticipation/.
©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC