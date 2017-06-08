IKEA to Test Selling Products on Other Companies’ Websites

IKEA is planning to start selling its furniture and other products through other websites.

The furniture company says that it will offering its products through other websites as part of a test. IKEA notes that the competitive online market is changing and this may be the best way to sell its furniture in the future.

IKEA hasn’t said which companies it will be selling its furniture online through. However, it is possible that the products could come to online retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ).

Torbjorn Loof, CEO of IKEA, says that the company hasn’t signed any contracts with other companies to sell its furniture online, yet. Despite this, he has said that his company is planning to start the test sales of its products on other websites sometime next year.

“There is a rapid change in the market where much of what we have learned and what we know of is changing radically,” Loof told Reuters. “We have one great advantage and that is that we design, produce and distribute our own unique range.”

IKEA also recently announced a new type of furniture that customers can buy online and from its physical retail locations. This is called “EKET.” The new furniture is completely assembled without the use of screws.

Loof presented the new products to journalists on Tuesday. The furniture can be assembled without screws due to new technology that allows it all to snap into place. The IKEA CEO showed this off by putting together a kitchen cupboard in less than one minute, reports Business Insider.