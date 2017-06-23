In 10 Years, You’ll Wish You Made This Investment (NYXBT)

At a recent conference, a question was asked about whether it’s still possible to get rich from the stock market. My reply… It has never been easier to get rich from stock investing.

Now, that’s a bold statement. But it’s absolutely true.

You see, humanity will change more in the next 20 years than in all of recorded history! In fact, the changes coming over the next two decades will dwarf the introduction of the automobile, the airplane, the computer, and even the internet.

The average American will soon be receiving four or five packages every week by drone — everything from groceries and prescriptions to building supplies.

Americans will spend 40% of their commuting time in driverless cars, use 3D printers to “print” custom meals, and spend most of their leisure time on activities not yet invented.

We will see nearly 2 billion jobs disappear, everything from physicians and lawyers to grocery clerks. Now, the vast majority of those jobs will come back in a different form, with more than 50% of them being self-employed freelance jobs.

In the next 20 years, half of the companies that currently make up the S&P 500 index will be gone. The same is true of traditional colleges, too. We’ll also see the virtual elimination of police forces, which will be automated out of existence. Standing armies will be automated in the next two decades, too.

But let me make one more prediction…

By 2030, 15% of all global financial transactions will use Bitcoin or a Bitcoin-like crypto-currency. What this means is that anyone who still thinks Bitcoin is an interesting anomaly is dead wrong.

In fact, cryptocurrencies are the one investment class where a relatively small purchase could literally make you a millionaire in a very short time.

As you can see from the chart below, the NYSE Bitcoin Index (NYSE: NYXBT ) is up more than 245% in the past 12 months. The cryptocurrency itself is up more than 170% YTD. These numbers are despite a pullback from its recent high of $3,000 on June 11.

A $10,000 investment in Bitcoin in 2010 would be worth $300 million today. This means a $100 purchase of Bitcoin in 2010 would be worth a cool $3 million today.

But consider this…

These huge gains in Bitcoin aren’t over, nor are the gains just limited to Bitcoin. There are more than 800 cryptocurrencies in existence today — and a few of them, like Ethereum, Ripple, NEM, and Litecoin, will likely see similar growth.

Put simply, prudent investors will make a fortune in the cryptocurrency market.

Here’s Why Bitcoin Makes Sense For Investors

