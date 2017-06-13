Is Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value? One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process.

Let’s put Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

Dick’s PE Ratio is Favorable

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world.

The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 12.67, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 20.32. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level puts Dick’s Sporting Goods’ current PE ratio somewhat below its midpoint (which is 18.67) over the past five years.

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks classified Retail – Miscellaneous industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.70. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that Dick’s Sporting Goods has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 10.83, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in the near term too.

Dick’s P/S Ratio is Lower Than the S&P 500

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a P/S ratio of about 0.55. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.14 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook for DKS

In aggregate, Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of ‘A’, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes DKS a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for Dick’s Sporting Goods is just 0.85, a level that is slightly lower than the industry average of 1.15. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate.

Clearly, DKS is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles, but more need to be reviewed.

