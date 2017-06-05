Is Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Worth All the Controversy?

To short or not to short, that is the question for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). With TSLA stock having gained a whopping 57% year-to-date, this is a natural inquiry. The markets aren’t exactly experiencing a balanced rally. Over the past five years, TSLA stock has racked up 1100%, while its lifetime return is 1,650%. At some point, you’d think the hammer would be fall.

Source: Shutterstock

Of course, Tesla is a phenomenon unto itself. Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), TSLA stock has its rabid fan base bravely willing to say some nasty things about analysts who dare be anything but bullish.

CEO Elon Musk is also quite the phenomenon himself. Not only is he a great innovator, he isn’t afraid to mix things up with the crowd. That only adds to the TSLA hype, and counters the naysayers.

Even here at InvestorPlace, opinions about Tesla are sharply divided. Contributor Tim Biggam believes that the TSLA rally “is about to run out of juice.” He acknowledges the extraordinary catalyst behind the shares, however: “With no earnings and a continuing appetite for burning cash, TSLA is the ultimate faith-based stock.”

On the other side of the fence is James Brumley. He went after Mr. Wonderful, celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, for his worrywart thesis on Tesla stock. His main complaint? TSLA is a “cult stock.”

Mr. Brumley acknowledges this point, but counters that “one has to respect the psychological baggage that always comes with it. In this case, the underlying psychology is simple: Tesla isn’t going to roll over until nobody — nobody — expects it to.”

We’ve got quite a face off. But who’s right, and who’s wrong on TSLA stock?

Showdown on TSLA Stock

The traditionalist view has few nice things to say about the avant-garde automotive and technology company. As Mr. Biggam earlier alluded, the profitability picture for Tesla stock is horrible. If I didn’t know any better, I would assume that the firm is running a charity. Because of its carefree ways, TSLA has a distressed Altman Z-score (a formula for predicting bankruptcy).

But things aren’t all bad fundamentally. Tesla’s most standout attribute is sales growth. Over the past three years, the revenue growth rate hit over 42%, easily stomping the vast majority of the competition. Furthermore, in the first quarter, Tesla’s revenue per share nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis. Although this doesn’t completely mask over the money suck, it helps to justify the method to Elon Musk’s madness.

