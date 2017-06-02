Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) Stock a Migraine Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) recently reported data from one of its two lead ongoing migraine programs. The headline data was positive — though you wouldn’t know it, looking at TEVA stock — and the trial hit its primary endpoint. Alongside the numbers, Teva reported that it is set to submit a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at some point during the third quarter of this year.

At a glance, there looks to be nothing we might consider as being a red flag in the safety data. Despite all this, however, and after an initial spike at market open, TEVA shares traded down on its Tuesday close (the market close immediately preceding the news).

In other words, markets aren’t happy with what hit the press.

Here’s why this is the case and a look at what it all means for Teva and a number of its competitors in this space going forward.

All About Migraines

Let’s look at the drug in question. It’s called fremanezumab, and it’s part of a family of drugs called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors. To understand why and how it works, it’s first important to understand a bit about migraines as a condition and the current (and legacy) standard of care (SOC) therapies in the space.

Migraines are a big market. Evidence suggests that more than 37 million individuals in the US alone, or around 12% of the total population, suffer from migraine attacks on a regular basis, and right now, there is a distinct lack of effective therapies available to these millions of sufferers. That is, therapies that work consistently and reliably in a large portion of the population in question.

For a long time — and we’re talking the past 50 years — therapies targeting migraines have had an associated mechanism of action (MOA) that targets vasodilation. The idea is that vasodilation in the blood vessels causes pressure on certain areas of the brain and that it is this pressure that results in the pain experienced by the sufferer.

As a bit of a reference point, this vasodilation is the opposite of what causes a traditional headache, which is increased pressure as a result of vasoconstriction. This is why painkillers that work for headaches won’t work for migraines; they could actually contribute to the migraine severity.

More recently, scientists have increasingly subscribed to the suggestion that migraine pain is caused by the above-mentioned CGRP. Studies have shown that when a patient suffers from migraine, expression of this peptide increases dramatically, and the theory is that this peptide amplifies the transmission of pain signals within the brain. This amplification results in the intense pain associated with the condition, and not the vasodilation on which many of the current treatments are based.

Needless to say, if there is credence to this suggestion, and if a company can get a drug to market that bases its MOA on the reduction of CGRP expression, there’s a massive potential market waiting for it.

Analysts suggest it’s about a $6 billion market globally.

That’s what Teva is trying to do. Its drug, as mentioned, is called fremanezumab, and it’s designed as a CGRP inhibitor. Basically, it inhibits the activation of the peptide, which is the above outlined theory is correct, should stop the amplified transmission of pain across the brain when a migraine patient suffers an attack.

Teva’s Data

As mentioned in the introduction to this piece, Teva’s numbers look good.

The phase III was called HALO and it looked at the drug when used in a population that suffers from chronic migraines, defined as more than 15 headache days per month over a three-month period of which more than eight are migrainous, in the absence of medication over use. It’s the more serious of the two classifications, with the second being episodic migraines as defined as less than 15 headache days per month.

