Is the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (XBI) Done Running?

Holy biotech stock breakout, Batman! While the broader market dithers, biotech funds like the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XBI ) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) are screaming higher. The XBI is up 10% over the past four trading sessions alone. Considering that the fund has traded in a 10% range for the previous four months, we’re talking about some serious acceleration here.

Heavy hitters in the space from Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG ) to Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN ) are leading the charge higher. But with XBI closing with a doji candle and now overbought, is it time for this red-hot industry to cool?

Perhaps. Let’s take a fresh top-down look at the space.

XBI Weekly Stock Chart

We can clearly see the four-month base-and-break pattern in XBI’s weekly chart. The current weekly candle is a thing of beauty. I just spotted a herd of bulls salivating over its strength.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

At this point, it’s essentially a Marubozu candlestick, which forms when a stock opens at the low of the session, rallies throughout, and closes at the high. The pole-vault has carried XBI right up to the next resistance level, which sits close at $80.50.

Breakouts that strike following an extended period of sideways churn are some of the best. With XBI having rested for months, it should have plenty of gas in the tank. While it’s certainly a bit overbought in the short run (which is easier to spot on the daily chart), the weekly trend looks robust. Any mild profit taking that arises as supply comes into the market should be considered a temporary setback, nothing more.

At this point, you should view any and all dips as buying opportunities.

Further buttressing the bullish argument is this week’s awakening of biotech’s relative strength. Compared to the S&P 500‘s summertime snooze, the XBI ETF is a veritable rocket ship. We could see the space eventually retest its all-time high of $91.11. It may take awhile, but make no mistake, that’s the long-term target.

