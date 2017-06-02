Some trading sessions leave little to talk about. Trends keep trending, volume remains subdued and the market drifts to little fanfare. Thursday was not one of those days. Small-caps stole the show in a take-no-prisoners rally that left bears shellshocked. That’s right, friends. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: IWM ) — long since left in the dust by its larger-cap brethren — is back!

The IWM soared just shy of 2% on heavy, heavy volume yesterday. The only thing that stopped the advance was the closing bell.

This wasn’t some toe-dip back into the little-guy waters. Investors were diving headfirst into stocks that had previously been left in the dust.

It’s a wonderful example of sector rotation. While tech stocks cooled their jets — the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) rallied a scant 0.25% — retail, biotech, oil and financial stocks were all revving their engines.

Small-caps have been stuck in neutral virtually the entire year. IWM entered Thursday’s trading session virtually unchanged in 2017. Compared to the Nasdaq’s substantial gains we’re talking about some serious underperformance in IWM. Not that delta-neutral option sellers are complaining. A sideways shuffle is just what the doctor ordered for credit spread and condor sellers.

Take note of the Comparative Relative Strength (CRS) indicator shown in the lower panel of the accompanying weekly chart. Its downtrend over the past six months confirms IWM’s weak-sauce behavior.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

But if Thursday’s pop is a sign of things to come, we could finally see IWM start trending again.

The base that has formed in recent months could serve as a launchpad for small-caps next ascent. Breaking out of a long-term base is quite the promising technical setup. As the old saw goes, “the longer the base, the higher in space.” While we’re a ways from a breakout (IWM needs to climb above $141), this is certainly one potential outcome worth anticipating.

For greater detail, let’s drill down to the daily chart, and then we’ll tackle a trade idea.

Next Page